Amrina Lucretia Aylesworth Willbanks FORT WORTH--Amrina Lucretia Aylesworth Willbanks, 85, died peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family, on Friday, Aug. 28. 2020. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Noon Tuesday, Martin Thompson & Son Funeral Home, 6009 Wedgwood Drive, Fort Worth, where the family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to noon Tuesday. Interment: Laurel Land Memorial Park, Fort Worth. Amrina was born June 26, 1935, in Amarillo to Imogene Lee and David Roswell Aylesworth. She left behind an amazing legacy of love for God, her family, and her friends. Amrina faced her final days with grace and dignity in the same way she lived her life. It was her wish that we face her death as a celebration of her exceptional life. Amrina was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, David Rufus Aylesworth and John Aylesworth; her sister-in-law, Mary Aylesworth; her grandson, Michael Allen Wells; and her husband, Billy M Willbanks. SURVIVORS: Children, Cheryl K Wells and husband, Michael J, John David Moore and his wife, Terry Lynn, Melody Moore, and Tim Moore; grandchildren, Brett A Wells and wife, Patty, Stephanie Moore, John David Moore Jr., Courtney Powell and husband, Matthew, Jeremy Wyatt and wife, Sohyun Kim, Max Moore and fiancee, Hailee Witkowski, and Heather Moore; great-grandchildren, Amanda Virginia-Ann Haywood and husband, Stevie, Michael James Wells and fiancee, Chelsea Nguyen, Addie June Powell, Lottie Mae Powell, Amelia Rose Moore, and Kaylynn Sue Wells; great-great-grandchildren, Alexander Duane Haywood, Elianna Rose-Ann Haywood, and Emory Lucero.