Amy Dawn Mercer FORT WORTH--Amy Dawn Mercer passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday morning, June 16, 2020. SERVICE: At the family's request, a private service is planned limited to invitation only. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers please send donations to Miracle League of Parker County, 120 El Chico Trail, Willow Park, Texas 76087. Amy was born Jan. 5, 1973, in Lamesa, Texas to Homer and Bonita Mathis. She grew up the youngest of four children in Weatherford, where she was well known as "Famous Amos". She had a deep love for her community which was reflected through her various works in Parker County. Amy was a larger than life philanthropist who served on multiple boards in Parker County including the Freedom House, Parker County Health Foundation and Zonta of Parker County, where she had a passion for serving her community. Through volunteer organizations such as Meals On Wheels, Habitat for Humanity and Center of Hope, Amy always gave generously. However, she knew the true value of service was in rolling up her sleeves and doing the hard work yourself. Miracle League, the charity organization Amy and her late husband, George, brought to Parker County, was especially close to her heart. Nothing made her and George happier than to see their son, Vincent and his friends play a game of baseball at Miracle League Parker County on Saturdays in the spring and fall. Amy and George were married April 15, 1998, and their partnership endured for 21 years. During that time they enjoyed creating a successful family business, playing golf with friends, traveling and building their beautiful family. Amy was preceded in death by her husband, George Lee Mercer. SURVIVORS: Son, Vincent; three daughters, Chelsea, Macy and Tommie; mother, Bonita Ann Mathis; and brothers, Kevin Anthony, John Anthony and Jesse Mathis.