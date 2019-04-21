Amy Keller ARLINGTON--Amy Keller passed peacefully at 10:15 a.m. Monday, April 8, 2019. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 2 p.m. Satuday, May 18, at Sepherd of Life Lutheran Church, Arlington. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to Shepherd of Life Food Pantry, Mission Arlington, or Arlington Master Chorale in her name. Amy graduated from Lamar High School in 1984, received her BA in English from UTA then her Masters from UNT. Amy's teaching career stretched over 22 years. Her influence lives on in the lives of her students, friends, and family. Amy sang in the Arlington Master Chorale and was a member of their board of directors. Amy volunteered at the Shepherd of Life Food Pantry monthly and often served even while she was in treatment for cancer. Amy was a great animal lover and rescued pets throughout her life. Amy was a member of the Sisterhood of Chrome motorcycle club. This club found joy in riding together, but also supported local civic functions and charities. Amy was preceded by her mother, Jo Ann Brown; her father, Ben Keller Jr.; and her brother, Destry Keller. SURVIVORS: Amy is survived by her son, Kelly Hightower of Arlington; sisters and brother, Gwenyth Robicheaux of Denton, Jennifer Keller of Bedford and Ben Keller III of Fort Worth; niece, Jessica Wood of Bedford; aunts, Judith Young of Dallas and Beth Limbrick of Lockhart; stepparents, George Brown of Austin and Anne Duke of Arlington, all in Texas. Her family greatly appreciates the support and love that has been extended by Amy's very large group of friends during her illness.



