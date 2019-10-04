Home

Serenity Funerals & Cremations
4725 Vermont Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76115
(817) 207-0086
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Serenity Funerals & Cremations
4725 Vermont Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76115
View Map
Calling hours
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Serenity Funerals & Cremations
4725 Vermont Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76115
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Saint Andrews United Methodist Church
522 Missouri Avenue
View Map
Anderson L. Bookman Obituary
Anderson Bookman FORT WORTH -- Anderson L. Bookman, a South Fort Worth business owner slipped away to be with the Heavenly Father on September 27, 2019. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 11 a.m., Saturday at Saint Andrews United Methodist Church, 522 Missouri Avenue, the Reverend Carol Gibson, pastor officiating. Interment: The Garden of Gethsemane in Cedar Hill Memorial Park. Visitation: Friends of Mr. Bookman may visit him as he rest at Serenity Funerals and Cremations, Friday, 1 to 8 p.m., with the family present 7 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. LEFT WITH FOND MEMORIES: his son, Duane J. Bookman; and the love of his life, Carole E. White; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 4, 2019
