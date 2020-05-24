Andres Lara "Andy" Sanchez
Andres "Andy" Lara Sanchez FORT WORTH--Andres "Andy" Lara Sanchez was born in Knox County in 1934 and passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 27, 2020, in Azleland Cemetery. Andy was a soft-spoken, yet independent man, loved by the staff at Downtown Health & Rehab, which was his home for the last five years of his life. Mr. Sanchez worked as a ranch hand in the Seymour, Knox City, and Haskell area in the '50s through the '90s. In the year of 2000, he moved to the Fort Worth, Texas, area. Mr. Sanchez was diagnosed with dementia for the last 10 years of his life. Because of this, we have no record of family or friends so we are requesting that anyone who knew Andy to please meet us for his graveside service. BROWN, OWENS & BRUMLEY FAMILY FUNERAL HOME 425 S. Henderson, 817 335-4557 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries

Published in Star-Telegram on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
