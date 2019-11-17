|
Andrew Brandt Stanyer Jr. GRAPEVINE--Andrew Brandt Stanyer Jr., 87, of Grapevine, Texas, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019. SERVICE: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, at Memorial Chapel in Restland Funeral Home. Burial follows in Restland Memorial Park. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Texas Scottish Rite Hospital for Children, 2222 Welborn St., Dallas, TX 75219. He was born Jan. 12, 1932, in Dallas, Texas. He grew up in Dallas, and later on his family moved to Abilene where he graduated from Abilene High School and Abilene Christian College. In 1950 he volunteered for the U.S. Navy and served aboard the USS Rasher and the USS Runner in the Korean War. He received training as a deep-sea diver in the submarine diving school on the east coast where he trained to repair the submarines while at sea. He also served on the USS Erben, a Fletcher-class destroyer. He had a love and appreciation for classical music. He sang with the Dallas Civic Chorus and the Dallas Symphony Chorus and was involved with the Dallas Summer Musicals for 12 years. In more recent years, he had the joy of singing with the First Presbyterian Church Choir of Richardson. His employments included serving with the Dallas Police Department and as an educator, teaching at Greenhill School of Dallas, and worked for a number of years in the medical sales industry. He later achieved his dream of owing his own business. He had owned and operated the Grapevine Gun Shop for approximately 25 years. Later in 2012, when he decided to retire, turned the business over to his two sons. He was very proud that they have grown the business to be Texas Gun Experience, a shooting range on Main Street in Grapevine, Texas. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and brother. One of his greatest joys was being with his family for holiday dinners, something he looked forward to every year. He was preceded in death by his parents, Andrew Brandt Stanyer Sr., and wife, Virtha Naomi Stanyer. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Garnetta Lee Stanyer; his son, Jared and wife, Shelley; his son, Joseph and wife, Natalie; grandchildren, Colin, Jessica, Bradley, and Sarah Stanyer and Maddox Snowden; sister, Patricia Thornbrough; niece, Andrea Feakins; and nephew, John Thorbrough.
Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 17, 2019