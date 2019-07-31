|
Andrew C. Thompson WEATHERFORD--Andrew C. Thompson, 96, slipped quietly into the arms of Jesus Saturday, July 27, 2019. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, at Couts United Methodist Church in Weatherford. Graveside: 1:30 p.m. in Greenwood Memorial Park. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Greenwood. MEMORIALS: in his name to, the Methodist Children's Home, Waco, Texas, or Couts Christian Academy, Weatherford, Texas. Andrew was born in Marlow, Okla., March 17, 1923. He met the love of his life in St. Louis, Mo., and they married in 1943. He served in the U.S. Army from 1944 to 1946. He graduated from the University of Oklahoma in January 1950 and moved to Fort Worth to begin working for Convair/General Dynamics. He retired from the bomber plant in 1987. Andrew spent his life helping others in his church, traveling with his children, grandchildren and friends and serving in the local community. Andrew was preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Lucy Thompson. SURVIVORS: Sister, Nora Brown; uncle, Bruce Thompson; daughters, Karen Salyer, Jill Canales (Jose), Christy Snowdon (Fred) and Gina Thompson; grandchildren, Karey Massey (Chad), Fredrick Snowdon (Jennifer), Daniel Canales (Christy), Kathryn McSpadden (T.J.), Candy Wright (Mark) and Nicolas Canales (Amy); 14 great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and lifelong friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on July 31, 2019