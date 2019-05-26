|
Andrew Charles McDonald TROPHY CLUB--Andrew Charles McDonald, "Andy," born April 19, 1977, Fort Worth, Texas, to parents, Roberts E. McDonald and Kaye Gurley McDonald, passed away Saturday, May 18, 2019, in Grapevine, Texas. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 2 p.m. Saturday, July 27, First United Methodist Church in Trophy Club, Texas. Andy attended Lakeview Elementary in Trophy Club, Northwest Middle School and graduated Northwest High School in 1995. He graduated in 2000 from Texas Tech University; member of Farmhouse. Always the salesman, he worked with contractors selling building materials.Andy was an avid swimmer and soccer player, enjoyed mountain biking, fishing and all things outdoors. Andy loved life, his family and his many friends. He pushed boundaries and took all of us outside our comfort zones. Andy was preceded in death by his parents. SURVIVORS: Mom, Anita McDonald, Trophy Club, Texas; brother, Robb McDonald (Shari), Durango, Colo.; sister, Amanda McDonald, Trophy Club; son, Drew McDonald, McKinney; daughters, Berkley and Ashtyn McDonald, McKinney; aunts, Karen Debusk, Marble Falls, Texas, and Gail Kilman, Fort Worth, Texas; cousins, Alison Walls , Dallas, Kasey Rhodes, Austin, Kelly Ann Timmins, Dripping Springs; nieces, Paige McDonald, Durango, and Alexis Green, Durango; and his beloved, Lori Ashlock-Bowlin.
Published in Star-Telegram on May 26, 2019