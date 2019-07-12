Resources More Obituaries for Andrew Tatarko Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Andrew Francis Tatarko

Add a Memory Send Flowers Share This Page Email Andrew Francis Tatarko RIVER OAKS -- Andrew Francis Tatarko, family patriarch, artist and art lover, photographer, philatelist, flower designer and world traveler, passed away Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at the age of 101. FUNERAL: Mass of Christian Burial: 10 a.m. Saturday at Our Lady of Mount Carmel, 3900 Scruggs Dr., North Richland Hills 76180. Interment: Greenwood Memorial Park. Visitation: 4 to 6 p.m. Friday. Rosary: 6 p.m. Friday in Greenwood Chapel. Andrew was born in Wyano, Penn. and grew up in Masury, Ohio the second of three sons born to Maria Borgia and Stefan Tatarko. As the son of immigrant parents, Andrew grew up speaking and studying the Slovak language, and was a devout, lifelong Roman Catholic. He met his future wife, Dorothy Elizabeth Schrantz on New Year's Eve following a church service. They soon became engaged, but their wedding was delayed because of Andrew's service in the US Army 20th Infantry Regiment in the Philippines and New Guinea. He was one of only three men from his platoon in the 6th Infantry Division to return. He came back with two bronze and a silver star on his uniform. In 1947, Andrew, along with his wife and infant daughter, left Ohio to study photography at the Fort Worth School of Photography. Upon graduation, he returned to Ohio and opened his own studio in Masury. Even though the studio was successful, Dorothy and Andrew continued to think about Texas. Their friendly reception in Fort Worth and the mild winters were key factors in their decision to settle in the city. Returning to Fort Worth, Andrew worked as a photographer at Lockheed Martin formerly Convair. However, his career ended when he fell off the wing of a B36 bomber while photographing, and broke both his arms. He later joined the Federal Aviation Agency and became an electromechanical technician. During his time at the FAA, he was in the forefront of the transition from conventional radar to the complex computer system for air traffic control and was actively involved in installation of intricate computer systems at Dallas/Fort Worth air traffic control center. His natural artistic sensibilities could be found in his creative accomplishments, ranging from photography to flower arranging, from his garden to wood carving. Among the many things he taught his children were a love of the outdoors, the value of education, travel, and hard work, the value of cultivating new interests and the importance of family and home. Na zdravie moj otec. He was preceded in death by Dorothy, his wife of 63 years; sons, Mark Andrew Tatarko and Michael Tatarko; and two brothers, John Tatarko and Steven Tatarko. SURVIVORS: Daughter, Mary Lynn Sloane; sons, John Tatarko and wife Beth, and Matthew Tatarko; 12 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews too numerous to count.



