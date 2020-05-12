Andrew Joseph Edwards ARLINGTON--Andrew Joseph Edwards, 49, passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at Skyvue Funeral Home. Even though we lost Andy to cancer, we do not want anyone to think for a second that he "lost his battle with cancer." The truth is Andy was a fighter, and never gave up. He was a champ who never complained. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his sisters, Diana Lee Carpenter, Linda Sue Handley, Hannah May Alvarado; brother, Daniel Leroy Edwards (Susan); and numerous other extended family members and friends.