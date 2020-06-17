Andrew Montes MINERAL WELLS--Andrew Montes, age 71, passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Medical City Hospital Weatherford. SERVICE: Funeral Service: 10 a.m. Friday, June 19 at Wade Family Funeral Home, 4140 W. Pioneer Parkway, Arlington. Interment: Moore Memorial Gardens, Arlington. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 18, with a rosary beginning at 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Andrew was preceded in death by his parents, AJ and Margarita Montes; his sister, Consuelo Mendoza; and the mother of Alexis and dearest friend, Sharon Rose Parsons. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his oldest daughter, Andrea O'Brien and her husband, Tim; his youngest daughter, Alexis Eftimie and her husband, Christian; 7 grandchildren, Brenden, Kaitlyn, Dillon, Peyton, Raegan, Luca and Emma Rose; siblings, Pete Montez (Angela), Ernestina Chankaya, Gilbert Montes (Chris), and Willie Montes (Eva; ex-wife of 31 years and mother to Andrea, Anita Montes; many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews; and his companion, Suzanna Meza and her son, Joel Meza (Kelsey).