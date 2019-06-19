Home

Lucas Funeral Home Grapevine
700 W Wall St
Grapevine, TX 76051
(817) 488-7566
Andrew Magee
Andrew Patrick Magee

Andrew Patrick Magee Obituary
Andrew Patrick Magee GRAPEVINE--Andrew Patrick Magee passed away at home peacefully in his sleep on Sunday, June 9, 2019. He was 22 years old. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 3 p.m. Saturday, June 22, at Lucas Funeral Home, 700 W. Wall St. in Grapevine. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 21, at the funeral home. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to Best Buddies or Big Brothers and Big Sisters. Andrew was at ease with young and old alike. He was an avid baseball and soccer fan. He touched so many lives and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved hm. SURVIVORS: Andrew is survived by his father, Patrick Magee; his mother, Becky Anthis (husband, Tim); sister, Stephanie Carrillo (husband, Joey); grandparents, Loretta and Don Drummond, Judy Magee-Lanier, and John and Bonnie Magee. Additionally, Andrew is survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Published in Star-Telegram on June 19, 2019
