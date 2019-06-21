Andrew Peter Havener FORT WORTH -- Andy Havener, 63, died Monday, June 18, 2019. FUNERAL: 11 a.m. Friday at Laurel Land Memorial Chapel with visitation 1 hour prior. Andy was born July 19, 1955 to John and Nedra Havener. He was a good man and beloved husband of 41 years to Linda Havener, and the best father and Popo to his grandchildren. He was someone you could count on and made friends easily and loved his family. He worked for Lockheed Martin and enjoyed his work and was very good at it. Andy was an avid Harley Davidson owner and he loved to ride. He was preceded in death by his parents. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his wife, Linda; son, Sam Havener and wife, Heather; daughters, Melissa Frank and husband, Bobby, and Suzy Rivera; grandchildren, Braxton, Brayden, Baylee, Ashley, Isabella, and Henry; great grandchildren, Andrew and Mariah; sister, Pamm; niece, Cyndi; and good friends Donnie Davis, John Reese, and Kraig Eggspuehler to name a few. He is sorely missed already.



