Andromache Fannin DALLAS--Andromache Fannin, "Mache" as she was known to her friends and family, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, at the age of 73, after suffering from Alzheimer's disease. FUNERAL: 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 2020 N.W. 21st St., Fort Worth, Texas, 76106. Burial: 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 19, in Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery, 2000 Mountain Creek Pkwy., Dallas. Visitation: 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 17, at Winscott Road Funeral Home, 1001 Winscott Road, Benbrook, 76126. Mache was born in Aigio, Greece, on May 8, 1945. She married U.S. Air Force Master Sergeant Gene Fannin in Athens, Greece, in 1965. They lived in Florida, Virginia and Athens before settling in Benbrook, Texas, in 1977. She worked for many years for Sammons/Charter Communications in Fort Worth, Texas. Mache was preceded in death by her parents, Petroula and Anastasios Papaspyrou, and her husband, Gene Fannin. SURVIVORS: She is survived by son, David Fannin and his husband, Ken Ohlwiler, of Dallas, Texas; son, Gary Fannin of London; brother, Spyros of Greece; nephews, Petros and Andreas; and her "sister" and lifelong friend, Teresa Stichnot.



Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary