Angel B. RenteriaAugust 5, 1938 - October 2, 2020Fort Worth, Texas - Angel B. Renteria, loving husband and father, passed away on Friday, October 2, 2020, with his loving family by his side, after several years of battling Parkinson's disease.Mass: 10 a.m. Wednesday at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Fort Worth. Interment: Mount Olivet Cemetery. Rosary: 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Mount Olivet Chapel.Angel was born in Ranger, Texas to Angelo G. Sr and Augustine Renteria. He was a part of the 1953 Class A State Champions, Ranger Bulldogs. He proudly served in the National Guard and U.S. Army for 16 years. He then retired from Lockheed Martin after 24 years.He was an active member of Our Lady Guadalupe Catholic Church, where he was an usher and a member of the Booster Club, which he loved doing for many years. Angel also enjoyed going to WinStar and bowling. He was a big fan of TCU football, Texas Rangers baseball, and the Dallas Cowboys.Angel was preceded in death by his parents.Survivors: Loving wife of 60 years, Juanita Renteria; sons, Paul and wife, Minerva, Albino and wife, Tammy, Carlos and wife, Corrina, Fernando and wife, Rachel; grandchildren, Nicholas, Stephen, Marina, Destiny; step-grandchildren, Christina, Amanda, Lucinda, Carla, Emily, Andrea, Nikki; sister, Carolina Bandy and husband, Gary; numerous sisters-in-law; brothers-in-law; nieces and nephews.Angel will be greatly missed by many friends and loved ones.