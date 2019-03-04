Home

POWERED BY

Services
Laurel Land Funeral Home and Laurel Land Memorial Park
7100 CROWLEY RD
Fort Worth, TX 76134
(817) 293-1350
For more information about
Angel De Leon
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Angel De Leon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Angel De Leon

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Angel De Leon Obituary
Angel De Leon FORT WORTH--Angel "Pop" De Leon, 88, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019. FUNERAL: 10 a.m. Wednesday at Laurel Land Memorial Chapel. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Laurel Land. Angel was born Oct. 1, 1930, in Odem, Texas. He married Gloria Patino in 1954. Pop was a jack-of-all-trades, and an avid Dodgers fan. He loved his travels and was a very hardworking man. He will be missed by many. Pop was preceded in death by the love of his life of 55 years, Gloria. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his children, Lee, Elia, Angel, Sandra, Christina, and Fernando; 18 grandkids; and 19 great-grandkids.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Laurel Land Funeral Home and Laurel Land Memorial Park
Download Now