Angel De Leon FORT WORTH--Angel "Pop" De Leon, 88, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019. FUNERAL: 10 a.m. Wednesday at Laurel Land Memorial Chapel. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Laurel Land. Angel was born Oct. 1, 1930, in Odem, Texas. He married Gloria Patino in 1954. Pop was a jack-of-all-trades, and an avid Dodgers fan. He loved his travels and was a very hardworking man. He will be missed by many. Pop was preceded in death by the love of his life of 55 years, Gloria. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his children, Lee, Elia, Angel, Sandra, Christina, and Fernando; 18 grandkids; and 19 great-grandkids.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 4, 2019