Angel Manuel Morales

January 18, 1964 - October 25, 2020

Burleson, Texas - Angel Manuel Morales, age 56 of Burleson, passed away on October 25, 2020. He was born on January 18, 1964 in Manhattan, New York, the son of Evangelista Morales and Maria E. Matos. Angel proudly served in the US Marines for eight years (two tours in Afghanistan) and the US Army for 12 years (three tours). After his service in the armed forces, he worked for the Crowley Police Department and most recently for the City of Fort Worth code enforcement.

Angel is survived by his mother, Maria Matos; siblings Eva Rosa, E. John Rosa, Dr. Edward Rosa and wife Evelyn, Elsa Rosa, Edwin Rosa and wife Virginia, Annette Morales, Gina Morales, Janet Santana Morales, Angelica Morales; daughters Nicole and Jolie Morales; fiancé P.J. Lane-Butler.

Visitation will be Sunday, November 15 from 3:00-5:00pm at Moore Bowen Road Funeral Home. Funeral service will be at 11:00am on Monday, November 16, also at the funeral home. Interment will follow at the Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store