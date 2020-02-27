|
|
Angela Joy Summers FORT WORTH -- Angela Joy Summers passed away on February 21, 2020, at Arlington Memorial Hospital in Arlington, Texas. Angie was born in Kosciusko, Mississippi, on November 14, 1962. FUNERAL: 2 p.m., Fri., Feb. 28, Culpepper Funeral Home. Burial to follow at Smyrna Cemetery. Visitation: 12 to 2 p.m., Fri., Feb. 28, Culpepper Funeral Home in Kosciusko, Miss. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Mission Arlington, 210 West South Street, Arlington, Texas 76010. Angie graduated from Kosciusko High School in 1980, while also working part-time for The Star Herald. She attended Holmes Community College, where she was co-editor of the yearbook and performed with The Coachmen. At the University of Mississippi, Angie was the editor of the Ole Miss newspaper, The Daily Mississippian. She was also a member of Alpha Omicron Pi sorority and a "little sister" for Alpha Tau Omega fraternity. After moving to Texas, Angie was the copy editor of The Lewisville Leader and the editor of The Arlington News. She worked many years at The Fort Worth Star Telegram, where she was awarded the prestigious Dallas Press Club Katie Award for Outstanding Layout and Design. Following her journalism career, Angie worked as Executive Assistant to the Mayor of Arlington, Texas. She also served on the Board of Mission Arlington and was the television announcer for the Arlington Fourth of July Parade for many years. Angie was a former Rotarian of the Year and was also active in many other civic and charitable organizations. Angie was preceded in death by her father, Herman Summers and step-father, David Goza. SURVIVORS: Her mother, Lynne Summers Goza; sister, Gloria (Johnny) Sides; nephew, Scott (Dana) Sides; niece, Shea (Stephen) Rea; and great-nephew and nieces, Blake Sides, Meredith Sides, Baylie Rea, and Laney Rea. CULPEPPER FUNERAL HOME P. O. Box 1310 662-289-4111 Kosciusko, Miss. 39090
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 27, 2020