Angela Kathryn Humphrey Hansen
1958 - 2020
Angela Kathryn Humphrey Hansen ARLINGTON--Angela Kathryn Humphrey Hansen, accountant and devoted family woman, died Monday, July 6, 2020, surrounded by her husband and children. Angela was born Feb. 25, 1958, in Dallas, Texas, to Victor Humphrey and Kathryn Nelson Humphrey. The family soon relocated to Arlington, which Angela would call home for the rest of her life. She attended South Davis Elementary, Bailey Junior High, and graduated from Arlington High School in 1976. She attended college at the University of Texas at Arlington and later received her Associate Degree from Tarrant County College. Angela prided herself in her family. She was an incredible caretaker to her aging parents, a devoted sibling, a loving wife, and the most extraordinary mother to her four boys. She was a selfless mentor that would often put her own ambitions aside to see that her boys made it to their playoff games or theater performances. She was an incredible listener, problem solver, and she loved trivia and puzzles. Her other interests included cooking, show tunes, and NASCAR. Angela loved to help all of those around her, and always had a house full of pets. At one point she even trained elephants. Angela had a smile that could brighten the darkest day. Angela was preceded in death by her parents, Victor Allen and Kathryn Nelson Humphrey; brother-in-law, Kenneth Furrh; and eldest sons' father, Gregory Harris. SURVIVORS: Devoted husband, Charles Hansen; sister, Vicki Furrh; brother, Steve Humphrey (Jackie); sons, Mitchell (Geoffrey) and Tony (Samantha) Harris; sons, Jesse (Tara) and Jonathon (Tiffany) Moore; their father, Ray (Beth); daughter, Delee Hansen Simms (Josh); granddaughters, Corina, Natalie, Madeleine, and Violet; grandson, Benjamin; nieces, Adrienne and Leah; nephews, Allen, Steve Jr. and Randy; and many cousins. MEMORIAL: A memorial for Angela will be scheduled at a later date in keeping with COVID-19 recommendations. At Angela's request, her body will be donated to the UNT Health Science Center for the advancement of science. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the ASPCA and the North Texas Food Bank in remembrance of Angela.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jul. 12, 2020.
