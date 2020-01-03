|
|
Angela Kaye Ingram Christian FORT WORTH -- I will cling to the "Old Rugged Cross" and exchange it some day for a Crown. Angela K. Ingram Christian found rest in the Saviors Arms on Sunday December 22, 2019 in the comfort of her residence with her beloved husband at her side. SERVICE: A Joyous Celebration of her Life will be held 11 a.m, Sat., Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church, 2951 Evans Avenue, the Reverend W.T. Glynn pastor, the Reverend Kenneth Johnson Jr. of Restoration Church, eulogist. Our Dear Angela will be laid to rest in the Garden of Gospel in Cedar Hill Memorial Park. Friends may visit Angela as she slumber's at Serenity Funerals and Cremations, noon to 5 p.m., Fri. and at 7 p.m., family and friends will gather at Berea Baptist Church, 6901 Forest Hill Drive, for a time of reflecting and remembering. SURVIVORS: Left in the caring hands of the Almighty, her loving and devoted husband, Larry L. Christian; father, Reverend Edward Ingram (Carolyn); sister, Cynthia Ingram - Walker Ejiogu (Paulinus); Stepchildren, Rodney Christian (LaTreana), Yolanda McClenton (Courtney); and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 3, 2020