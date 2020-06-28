Angelia Dawn Wertz ARLINGTON--Angelia Dawn Wertz, 48, of Arlington passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020, as a result of her battle with cancer. Her life partner, Carolyn Timmermeyer, was faithfully by her side during her entire struggle and as she passed peacefully into God's loving arms. Angelia's time in this world may seem too brief for many; those who were touched by her felt her special, loving nature. Angelia's beauty had a special quality that far exceeded the quantity of time in which she lived. Angelia was preceded in death by her twin, Julie Miller. SURVIVORS: She is also survived by her parents, Greg and Kathleen Wertz; sister, Rebecca Thiele (husband, Jamie); nephews, Shawn Gardner, Bradly Skoog; niece, Ella Thiele; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins in Wisconsin and Texas. MEMORIAL SERVICE: is being planned for Saturday, July 11, Celebration Community Church, 908 Pennsylvania Ave., Fort Worth, Texas, 76104, 817-335-3222. MEMORIALS: Angelia requests that any donations, if desired, be made in her name to American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123-1718.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jun. 28, 2020.