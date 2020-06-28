Angelia Dawn Wertz
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Angelia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Angelia Dawn Wertz ARLINGTON--Angelia Dawn Wertz, 48, of Arlington passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020, as a result of her battle with cancer. Her life partner, Carolyn Timmermeyer, was faithfully by her side during her entire struggle and as she passed peacefully into God's loving arms. Angelia's time in this world may seem too brief for many; those who were touched by her felt her special, loving nature. Angelia's beauty had a special quality that far exceeded the quantity of time in which she lived. Angelia was preceded in death by her twin, Julie Miller. SURVIVORS: She is also survived by her parents, Greg and Kathleen Wertz; sister, Rebecca Thiele (husband, Jamie); nephews, Shawn Gardner, Bradly Skoog; niece, Ella Thiele; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins in Wisconsin and Texas. MEMORIAL SERVICE: is being planned for Saturday, July 11, Celebration Community Church, 908 Pennsylvania Ave., Fort Worth, Texas, 76104, 817-335-3222. MEMORIALS: Angelia requests that any donations, if desired, be made in her name to American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123-1718.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jun. 28, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved