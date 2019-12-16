|
Angelo Louis Andreola ARLINGTON--Angelo Louis Andreola was born Jan. 8, 1931, in Bronx, N.Y., and went home to be with his Lord on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019. SERVICE: Visitation at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, with the funeral service following at 2 p.m., at Moore Funeral Chapel. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m Tuesday, Dec. 17, at Moore Funeral Home. Burial: 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, in Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The St. Labre Indian School or . Angelo was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Francis Andreola of Bronx, N.Y. Angelo was a first-generation Italian American; both of his parents were Italian immigrants from Tufara and Palermo, Italy, respectively. Angelo moved to Arlington in 1976 to be close to family. He retired from Mercedes Freightliner Parts and Distribution Center. While serving our country and stationed in Germany during the Korean War, Angelo met his bride of 66 years. He was a proud member of the American Legion in Fort Worth, Texas, and a member of the Italian American Club in Arlington, Texas. He will forever be remembered for his love of the outdoors, especially hunting and camping. Friends and family will always remember his sweet smile, kind and caring spirit, a laugh that made everyone happy, and especially his love of sweets. Angelo was a devoted father, husband, grandfather, and uncle who loved his family above all else. We will miss seeing and calling him and hearing him ask, "Hey, how ya doin'?" SURVIVORS: Angelo leaves behind his wife, Anneliese; his sister, Antoinette Andreola Burns of New York; his sons, Frank (Mary) and Michael (Suzie); granddaughters, Jessica, Stacey, and Elizabeth; goddaughter, Stephanie; godson, Raymond; and many nieces and nephews. Rest in peace, Angelo.
Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 16, 2019