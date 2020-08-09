Anice "Ann" May McCully McFarlin ARLINGTON--Anice "Ann" May McCully McFarlin passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, as a result of cancer, having courageously fought health battles for many years. Ann was a strong woman known for her competitive spirit, loyal friendship, contagious laugh, big heart, and ever-lasting devotion to her children and grandchildren. Ann was born July 14, 1941, in Bryan, Texas, to May Moore McCully and John Danels McCully. She graduated from Austin High School in 1959 and received her B.S. in Education in 1964 from the University of Texas, where she was a proud Tri-Delt and a "Dream Girl" finalist of the Delta Sigs. Ann thoughtfully stayed in touch with high school and college friends for decades. After college, Ann taught school until she and her then-husband, William "Darden" McFarlin, were blessed with children. Ann relished being a stay-at-home mother to her three children: Mary Darden McFarlin Dyer of Houston (Stephen Taylor Dyer), Laurie Ann McFarlin Stein of Dallas (Alan Michael Stein), and James "Jim" Houston McFarlin of Dallas (Michelle Neilon McFarlin). Later, Ann's eight grandchildren, who lovingly call her "Gran Ann," became the light of her life. Ann's grandchildren are Carolyn Louise Dyer, Allison Ann Dyer and John Darden "J.D." Dyer; Casey Darden Stein, Robert Dennis Stein, and Eleanor Adele Stein; and William "Will" Darden McFarlin and Matthew Robert McFarlin. Ann was athletically gifted and extraordinarily competitive, especially in tennis. She won the State of Texas doubles championship in high school and later was the Wimbledon Racquet Club women's singles champion several times. Ann was a fierce opponent, known for her wicked serve and fast-paced game, which brought her success in singles, doubles, and mixed doubles all over the metroplex. Ann also joined an adult women's soccer team for a time. She played golf at Shady Valley in Arlington in the Women's Golf Group. Later, she and her friends formed the "Non Golfers Association" when play was no longer feasible. Ann was a founding member of The Junior League of Arlington. Originally, the national staff said that demand was lacking for a second Junior League in Tarrant County. Ann and her friends proved otherwise and formed in 1975. Ann also actively volunteered with the Arlington Women's Club and her children's activities. One of Ann's favorite places on earth was the lake house in Austin, called "Camp Ann" by many, specializing in Longhorn football weekends and summertime activities. She organized meals, tennis matches, tee times, boat outings, fishing expeditions, dinner reservations, firework watching, and homemade ice cream making. Her favorite gathering was the celebration of her July birthday, always the highlight of her summer. Ann loved her many friends and took every opportunity to gather loved ones together. Over the years, she and her friends took turns hosting a Bridge Club, Calypso Dance Club, Investment Club (Hello Dollar), and Dinner Club (BulCreppus). Ann also loved to host a large holiday party in December. Ann battled health problems for over 20 years. The family is extremely grateful to her doting caretakers for their love, friendship, and exceptional care. We particularly thank Joann Harris, Vonda Dodd, the late Steve Dodd, and Debbie Wilson. Ann was preceded in death by both of her parents and her stepmother, Ruth Valtair McCully. She is survived by her brother, John Danels McCully (Gemma McCully), his daughter, Allisen Patel (Krupal Patel, Karina and Kevin), and her stepsister, Jacqueline Kenagy Valtair (John Kenagy, Kyrie and Rowan). VISITATION: An open visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11, at Moore Funeral Home, 1219 N. Davis Drive in Arlington. Don Henderson will officiate a graveside funeral service under the pavilion of Moore Memorial Gardens at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12. In consideration of social distancing, the pavilion seating will be limited to immediate family. Guests may stand around the pavilion (hats and umbrellas are recommended due to the sun and heat). The service also will be broadcast online. For more information, please visit the website for Moore Funeral Home. MEMORIALS: In lieu of customary remembrances, please consider memorial contributions in Ann's name to the American Heart Association
or the charity of your choice
.