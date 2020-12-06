Anita Garmon
April 5, 1922 - November 29, 2020
Arlington, Texas - Anita Garmon, 98, passed away Sunday, November 29, 2020.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorials: Donations can be made to The Fielder House Museum or the Native Plant Society of Texas, https://npsot.org/wp/
Anita was born April 5, 1922 in Denison, Texas to Edgar E. and Carrie Russell. She attended Arlington State College, now known as UTA. She married the love of her life, Richard Garmon, and together they started a family.
In her spare time, Anita was an active member of the Native Plant Society of Texas, the Arlington Historical Society, and the Arlington Garden Club. She was also a member of the senior adult choir, Silver Serenaders, which originated with Oak Cliff Baptist Church. The Silver Serenaders travelled all over the world performing in locations such as Egypt, Russia, and Israel.
Anita was an avid reader and painter. She leaves behind her a legacy of service and love. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Anita was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Garmon, and son, Stephan Garmon.
Survivors: son, Randy Garmon and wife, Pamela; grandchildren, Jennifer Garmon, Michelle Garmon, Ryan Garmon, and Rachel Scott; 5 great-grandchildren; sister, Glenda Watts; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends.