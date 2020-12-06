1/
Anita Garmon
1922 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anita's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anita Garmon
April 5, 1922 - November 29, 2020
Arlington, Texas - Anita Garmon, 98, passed away Sunday, November 29, 2020.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorials: Donations can be made to The Fielder House Museum or the Native Plant Society of Texas, https://npsot.org/wp/.
Anita was born April 5, 1922 in Denison, Texas to Edgar E. and Carrie Russell. She attended Arlington State College, now known as UTA. She married the love of her life, Richard Garmon, and together they started a family.
In her spare time, Anita was an active member of the Native Plant Society of Texas, the Arlington Historical Society, and the Arlington Garden Club. She was also a member of the senior adult choir, Silver Serenaders, which originated with Oak Cliff Baptist Church. The Silver Serenaders travelled all over the world performing in locations such as Egypt, Russia, and Israel.
Anita was an avid reader and painter. She leaves behind her a legacy of service and love. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Anita was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Garmon, and son, Stephan Garmon.
Survivors: son, Randy Garmon and wife, Pamela; grandchildren, Jennifer Garmon, Michelle Garmon, Ryan Garmon, and Rachel Scott; 5 great-grandchildren; sister, Glenda Watts; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Moore Funeral Home
1219 North Davis Drive
Arlington, TX 76012
8172752711
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Star-Telegram

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved