Greenwood Funeral Homes-Greenwood Chapel
3100 White Settlement Rd.
Fort Worth, TX 76107
817-336-0584
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Greenwood
Funeral
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
First Baptist Church of Fort Worth
Interment
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
2:15 PM
DFW National Cemetery
1930 - 2019
Anita Henderson Obituary
Anita Henderson FORT WORTH--Anita Henderson, 89, passed away Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. FUNERAL: 10 a.m. Tuesday at First Baptist Church of Fort Worth. Interment: 2:15 p.m. Tuesday in DFW National Cemetery. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at Greenwood. Anita was born June 20, 1930, in Little Elm and was a longtime resident of Fort Worth. SURVIVORS: Two daughters, eight grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 9, 2019
