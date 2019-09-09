|
|
Anita Henderson FORT WORTH--Anita Henderson, 89, passed away Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. FUNERAL: 10 a.m. Tuesday at First Baptist Church of Fort Worth. Interment: 2:15 p.m. Tuesday in DFW National Cemetery. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at Greenwood. Anita was born June 20, 1930, in Little Elm and was a longtime resident of Fort Worth. SURVIVORS: Two daughters, eight grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 9, 2019