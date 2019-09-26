|
Anita Louise Jack FORT WORTH -- Anita Louise Jack passed away on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at her home with love ones by her side. CELEBRATION OF HER LIFE: Saturday, September 28, 2019 10 AM at Providence Baptist Church, 5500 Rickenbacker Pl. Visitation: Friday, from 12 to 8 PM at the funeral home. Burial: Cedar Hill Memorial Park. LEFT WITH FOND MEMORIES: her son, Alfred Sims; mother, Mayme Melton; uncle, Joe Ware; aunt, Wanda Smith; special nephew, Brodrick Ware (Lekesha); and a host of special cousins, friends and family.
Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 26, 2019