Anita Louise O'Brien AUSTIN--Anita Louise Burns O'Brien of Austin, Texas, is in rest after a long and brave battle with leukemia. She passed away Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: is being planned and will be announced at a later date. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers or cards, donations may be made in her name to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (lls.org). Anita was preceded in death by her parents, Edward J and Florence Marcinko Burns. She was born and raised in Mount Pleasant, Pa. She made her mark in D.C., Kansas City, New York, Taiwan, Dallas, and Austin and leaves behind an extensive and loving family and countless friends across the country. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her husband of 45 years, David P. O'Brien from Turtle Crick, Pa.; son, Jason O'Brien of a secret government laboratory in an undisclosed location; daughter, Erinn O'Brien of Area 51; grandson, Anthony Brookbank of Ballstown; daughter, Shannon Lippe, son-in-law, Matthew Lippe, and granddaughter, Josephine Lippe of Uranus; son, Patrick O'Brien of The Cupboard Under the Stairs; and brother, Patrick Burns of LaPlata, Md.
Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 18, 2019