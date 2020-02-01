|
|
Anita Marie Loar GRAPEVINE--Anita Marie Loar passed away peacefully in Grapevine, Texas, on Sunday, Jan 26, 2020. Marie was born Nov. 19, 1921, in Mena, Ark., to Jenny June and Eugene Summers. Marie had a long and productive life raising three children, teaching math at Hockaday School in Dallas, and becoming the founder and director of Walden Prep School. Marie had a Bachelor's of Education from William Jewel College and a Master's of Counseling from NTSU. After retiring, Marie and Earl moved to Bella Vista, Ark., where they lived for 25 years. Upon Earl's passing in 2009, Marie returned to Texas to be near her children and grandchildren and lived with her son, Geoffrey, and his family. In 2016 Marie moved into Dancing Rivers where she enjoyed reading, watching TV, and dining with new friends. Marie was preceded in death by her husband, Earl Eugene Loar, and son, William G. Loan. SURVIVORS: Marie is survived by her daughter, Suzan Elaine Johnson (Danny); son, Geoffrey Lyn Loar (Mary Lizabeth); grandchildren, Morningstar, Scott, Jonathan, Mark, Rachael, and Maggie; and six greatgrandchildren. BENTON COUNTY FUNERAL HOME Rogers, Ark., 479-636-6700 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 1, 2020