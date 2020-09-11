1/1
Anita Ruth Conway
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anita's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anita Ruth Conway
October 10, 1943 - September 4, 2020
San Antonio, Texas - Anita Ruth Conway, age 76, went to be with the Lord on Friday, September 4, 2020 3:39PM in San Antonio, Texas. She was born October 10, 1943 to Carrie L. Beaty and Francis M. Hill in McGregor, Texas. Always loved and never forgotten, she is preceded in death and now rejoices in a reunion with her parents and 3 children Deborah L. Conway, Daniel M. Conway, and Sherry L. Conway, all truly missed.
Anita lived a full life with tenacity, faith and strong will that has been instilled in her surviving children, Larry A. Conway, Tina M. Conway (Michael) Buckingham and Christina R. Conway (Tim Huddleston). She is a Beloved Mimi and Nana to her grandchildren, Daniel L. (Christy) Goss, Russel W. Goss, Chryl L. Goss, Ashley R. (Todd) Wilkins, K.C. A. (Ashleigh) Conway, Faith M.N. Blair and her 11 great-grandchildren. She is forever remembered by her niece, Shanna D. (Bart) Salter, their two girls, Lauren N. & Jamie M. Salter, numerous other relatives, and a lifetime of friends.
A visitation for family and friends will be held in San Antonio, TX at Porter Loring Mortuary North on Sunday, September 13, 2020 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM. You are invited to sign the Guestbook at www.porterloring.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
13
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Porter Loring Mortuary North
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 N. Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX 78232
(210) 495-8221
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Star-Telegram

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 10, 2020
Warm Embrace Arrangement
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Dorothy Huddleston
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved