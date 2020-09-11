Anita Ruth Conway
October 10, 1943 - September 4, 2020
San Antonio, Texas - Anita Ruth Conway, age 76, went to be with the Lord on Friday, September 4, 2020 3:39PM in San Antonio, Texas. She was born October 10, 1943 to Carrie L. Beaty and Francis M. Hill in McGregor, Texas. Always loved and never forgotten, she is preceded in death and now rejoices in a reunion with her parents and 3 children Deborah L. Conway, Daniel M. Conway, and Sherry L. Conway, all truly missed.
Anita lived a full life with tenacity, faith and strong will that has been instilled in her surviving children, Larry A. Conway, Tina M. Conway (Michael) Buckingham and Christina R. Conway (Tim Huddleston). She is a Beloved Mimi and Nana to her grandchildren, Daniel L. (Christy) Goss, Russel W. Goss, Chryl L. Goss, Ashley R. (Todd) Wilkins, K.C. A. (Ashleigh) Conway, Faith M.N. Blair and her 11 great-grandchildren. She is forever remembered by her niece, Shanna D. (Bart) Salter, their two girls, Lauren N. & Jamie M. Salter, numerous other relatives, and a lifetime of friends.
A visitation for family and friends will be held in San Antonio, TX at Porter Loring Mortuary North on Sunday, September 13, 2020 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM.