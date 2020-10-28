1/2
Anita Trujillo Lopez
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anita's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anita Trujillo Lopez
December 4, 1941 - October 25, 2020
Fort Worth, Texas - Anita Trujillo Lopez, 78, passed away Sunday, October 25, 2020.
Funeral: 2:30 p.m. Saturday in Mount Olivet Chapel. Interment: Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Mount Olivet Chapel.
Anita was born in Fort Worth, Texas where she grew up and married the love of her life of 58 years Mario H. Lopez.
Anita was preceded in death by her father, Sabino Trujillo Sr.; mother, Frances P. Trujillo; brother, Sabino Trujillo Jr.; sister-in-law, Mary Trujillo; and several uncles and aunts.
Survivors: Husband, Mario H. Lopez; son, Mario R. Lopez (wife, Denise); daughter, Maria L. Rivas; sister, Linda Maldonado (husband, Paul); grandchildren, Eulogio "Eloy" Rivas Jr., Mari Rivas, Sierra Lopez, Fabian Rivas (wife, Valerie) and Mario Rafael Lopez; great-grandchildren, Jordyn Hernandez and Christopher Hernandez Jr.; favorite aunt, Tia Jessie Gomez and Theresa Vasquez.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mount Olivet Chapel - Greenwood Funerals Cremation
2301 North Sylvania Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76111
(817) 831-0511
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Star-Telegram

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved