Anita Trujillo Lopez

December 4, 1941 - October 25, 2020

Fort Worth, Texas - Anita Trujillo Lopez, 78, passed away Sunday, October 25, 2020.

Funeral: 2:30 p.m. Saturday in Mount Olivet Chapel. Interment: Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Mount Olivet Chapel.

Anita was born in Fort Worth, Texas where she grew up and married the love of her life of 58 years Mario H. Lopez.

Anita was preceded in death by her father, Sabino Trujillo Sr.; mother, Frances P. Trujillo; brother, Sabino Trujillo Jr.; sister-in-law, Mary Trujillo; and several uncles and aunts.

Survivors: Husband, Mario H. Lopez; son, Mario R. Lopez (wife, Denise); daughter, Maria L. Rivas; sister, Linda Maldonado (husband, Paul); grandchildren, Eulogio "Eloy" Rivas Jr., Mari Rivas, Sierra Lopez, Fabian Rivas (wife, Valerie) and Mario Rafael Lopez; great-grandchildren, Jordyn Hernandez and Christopher Hernandez Jr.; favorite aunt, Tia Jessie Gomez and Theresa Vasquez.







