Anita Vinson GRANBURY -- Anita Vinson, age 79, passed away on August 2, 2020. FUNERAL: 1 p.m., Fri., Aug. 7, First Baptist Church, Meridian. Rev. Richard Creech will officiate. Visitation: 5 to 8 P.M., Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Lawson Funeral Home in Meridian. Burial will be in the Clifton Memorial Park Cemetery in Clifton, Texas. Pallbearers will be Thad Purcell, Justin Wimberley, Scott Vinson, Wayne Vinson, Chad Purcell, and Mark Vinson. COVID-19 GUIDELINES OF SOCIAL DISTANCING AND FACIAL COVERINGS ARE HIGHLY ENCOURAGED. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers memorials may be made in Anita's name to: ASPCA www.secure.aspca.org/donate
Anita was born February 2, 1941 in Taylor, TX to Eugene and Irene Purcell, she graduated from Dublin High School in 1958. Anita married Darrell W. Vinson in September of 1966. She was a devoted wife and mother to her family. She loved her family and friends showering them with her love, gentle words and a kind touch. She especially love loved her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She loved to shop, read and watch the PRCA (Pro Rodeo) in person and on television. She loved animals of all kinds, Especially her dogs, Summer, Jamie, Sophie and Rusty. She also loved to sit at the breakfast table and watch the wildlife through the window. Anita was preceded in death by: her parents, Eugene and Irene Purcell; brothers, Clack and Joe Purcell. SURVIVORS: Her husband of 54 years, Darrell W. Vinson; sons, Scott Vinson and wife, Michele, Wayne Vinson and wife, Laura, Mark Vinson; daughter, Tracee Vinson; grandchildren, Jessica Vinson, Pate Vinson and wife, Amanda, Layne Vinson and wife, Kassy, Jillian (Jill) Wimberley and husband, Justin, Sean Vinson, Ashley Vinson; great-grandchildren, Aiden, Alexandra, Annika Wimberley, Austin, Alina, Andrew Vinson and one and the way. Arrangements were made by Lawson Funeral Home, Meridian, Texas 254-435-2792.