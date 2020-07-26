1/1
Ann Alita Coover Brown
Ann Alita Coover Brown FORT WORTH--Ann Alita Coover Brown of Fort Worth, Texas, passed away Friday, July 17, 2020, at the age of 96. Ann was born in 1924 to Ira David and Ada West Coover in Kearney, Neb. She enjoyed growing up with her two brothers, Donald and Robert. Ann attended Kearney schools and the Nebraska Teachers College/University of Nebraska Kearney. She moved to Denver, Colo., to attend nursing school at the Children's Hospital. While there, she took classes from the University of Colorado and affiliated at the University of Minnesota. In 1946 she graduated as a registered nurse. After graduation, she served for three years as the Kearney school nurse. She then went to work as a RN for six doctors in their medical clinic. Ann married Forrest Brown in February 1952 and moved to Fort Worth. Happily married for 64 years. Ann was proud to be a 50-year member of the Kearney, Neb., chapter of the DAR. She was a longtime member of University Christian Church (1953) serving as an elder, involved in Circle and the Needlers group. She loved to sew, quilt, bowl and flowers. Ann especially loved her family, children, David and Nancy, and grandchildren, Forrest, Preston and Bronwyn. Ann was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers; her husband, Forrest Brown; and her son, David Brown. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Nancy and Buddy Baker; her grandchildren, Forrest Baker, Preston Baker and Bronwyn Baker; and extended family.


Published in Star-Telegram on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
