1/1
Ann Austin-Hughes Haigood
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ann's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ann Austin-Hughes Haigood
October 20, 1927 - November 19, 2020
Granbury, Texas - Ann Austin, age 93 of Granbury Texas, passed away on Thursday November 19, 2020. Graveside Service: 1:00 P.M. Saturday November 28, 2020, Holly Hills Memorial Park. Ann was born on October 20, 1927 in Mt. Pleasant Texas, the daughter to Wilbur and Leora Laden. Ann was a life time member of Church of Christ. Ann proudly gave 30 years of service to the FHA and GSA. She was preceded in death by her parents; two husbands and son: Michael Austin.
Survived by her husband: Elvin Haigood; daughter: Bonita Whitney (Rich) of Granbury; son: Eric Austin (Julie) of Granbury; grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister: Grace Evelyn Rogers of San Angelo, Texas; brother: Jerry Laden (Norma) of Gilmer, Texas.
Arrangements under the direction of Martin's Funeral Home.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in & from Nov. 25 to Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
28
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Holly Hills Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Martin's Granbury
100 South Morgan Street
Granbury, TX 76048
(817) 573-1154
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Star-Telegram

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved