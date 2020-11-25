Ann Austin-Hughes Haigood

October 20, 1927 - November 19, 2020

Granbury, Texas - Ann Austin, age 93 of Granbury Texas, passed away on Thursday November 19, 2020. Graveside Service: 1:00 P.M. Saturday November 28, 2020, Holly Hills Memorial Park. Ann was born on October 20, 1927 in Mt. Pleasant Texas, the daughter to Wilbur and Leora Laden. Ann was a life time member of Church of Christ. Ann proudly gave 30 years of service to the FHA and GSA. She was preceded in death by her parents; two husbands and son: Michael Austin.

Survived by her husband: Elvin Haigood; daughter: Bonita Whitney (Rich) of Granbury; son: Eric Austin (Julie) of Granbury; grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister: Grace Evelyn Rogers of San Angelo, Texas; brother: Jerry Laden (Norma) of Gilmer, Texas.

Arrangements under the direction of Martin's Funeral Home.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store