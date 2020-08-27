1/1
Ann Carolyn "Lynn" Oremus
Ann Oremus SAGINAW -- Ann Carolyn "Lynn" Oremus, age 73, passed away July 29, 2020 in Fort Worth due to cerebrovascular disease. She was born October 11, 1946 in Fort Worth to Charles and Patricia Robinson. She married David Oremus in October of 1965. Lynn retired from Walker Financial in 1999, where she was a manager of a customer service department. Lynn enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother. She was a generous , kind soul. SURVIVORS: Husband, David; sister, Kathy (Curtis) Fleener; son, Britt (Danielle) Oremus; daughter, Amy (Jerry) Roznosky; and nine grandchildren. Lynn will be forever loved and missed dearly.


Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 27, 2020.
