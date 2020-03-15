|
Ann Gallagher LaPosta ARLINGTON--Ann Gallagher LaPosta passed away peacefully on Monday, March 9, 2020. SERVICE: Services will be held at a future date. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations to Discalced Nuns, Cloistered Contemplative Monastery, 5801 Mount Carmel Drive, Arlington, TX 76017. Ann was born Jan. 15, 1938, in Leominster, Mass., to the late Francis and Marie Gallagher. She was educated by the Sisters of Presentation at St. Leo's Elementary School in Leominster and by the Sisters of the Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary at St. Bernard's Catholic Central High School in Fitchburg, Mass., graduating in 1955. Continuing her education, she graduated from St. Vincent Hospital School of Nursing in Worcester, Mass., in 1958 as an RN. She worked both in Fitchburg, Mass., and New London, Conn., hospitals. While raising five children, she took care of both her parents at her home for a number of years until their death. Ann was active in the Carmelite Nuns and Sisters of St. Mary of Namur auxiliaries, church organizations, community organizations and fun groups. For many years, Ann looked forward to Monday morning so she could take communion and visit with people in three nursing homes. SURVIVORS: Husband of 61 years, Pasquale LaPosta; children, Matthew and his wife, Denise, Lisa and her husband, Rick, Michele, Patricia and her husband, David, and Melissa and her husband, Wes; grandchildren, Lauren Johnson, Logan LaPosta, Payne LaPosta, Brandon Beseda, Madison Beseda, Ryan Cunningham, Channing Carpenter, Bailey Carpenter, Taylor Jones, Peyton, Paige and Brooke Shamp; brother, Mike Gallagher.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 15, 2020