Ann Hinton Dowdell FORT WORTH--Ann Hinton Dowdell, 86, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, with her family at her side. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 3 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, at First United Methodist Church Chapel, with reception following at the church. Interment: Oak Grove Cemetery, Walnut Springs, Texas. MEMORIALS: , P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011; or First United Methodist Church, 800 W. Fifth St., Fort Worth, TX 76102. Ann was born Jan. 29, 1933, in Carlsbad, N.M., to John Howard Hinton and Inez Mathews. She grew up in the small town of Loving, N.M., then moved to Dallas, where she graduated from SMU with a B.S. in Journalism in 1954. After working in Dallas, Ann moved to Fort Worth and settled at the Texas Electric Service Company as a librarian. There she met her future husband, R.L. Dowdell, whom she married Aug. 5, 1961. After raising her two children, she went back to work for Scholastic Book Fairs from 1983 to 1990, coordinating book fairs for public schools. She then went back to school and received her Master's in Liberal Arts from TCU in 1991, at the age of 58. Literacy and a love of reading were long a theme in Ann's life. After completing her undergraduate degree, she volunteered as a literacy instructor in federal prisons. An avid reader, she filled every corner of her home with books and taught her children to read before they started school. She was a longtime member of the Rejebian Afternoon Book Club. Service to others was another constant thread in Ann's life. A member of the First United Methodist Church since 1957, she was active in the Inquirers Class and the Ruth Circle of United Methodist Women, and volunteered in several other roles for the church, including Infant Formula. She also served with the PTA, Citizens on Patrol, and other community organizations. Ann loved the arts and held season tickets with several Fort Worth arts organizations, including the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra and Stage West Theater. She and her husband made annual trips to Manhattan to attend theater there. Adventurous and open-minded, Ann traveled worldwide, both with her husband and groups of friends. Her loving and generous spirit, gentle wisdom, infectious energy, and unfailingly sunny outlook are deeply missed. Ann was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 55 years, Rutherford Louis "R.L." Dowdell. SURVIVORS: Daughter, Jennifer Dowdell Whitley; and son, Zane Dowdell.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 12, 2020