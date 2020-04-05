|
Ann Hooper FORT WORTH--Ann Hooper, 82, passed away peacefully in the presence of her family on Wednesday, April 1, 2020. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: A family only service will be at Greenwood Memorial Park and Mausoleum. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Community Healthcare of Texas (www.chot.org) or mail donations to 6100 Western Place, Suite 105, Fort Worth, TX 76107. Ann was born June 18, 1937, in Sulphur Springs, Texas, to Virginia and Felix Nelson. She attended North Side High School where she met and married J.W. Hooper. She was 15 and he was 17 when they began their 54-year marriage lasting until his death in 2007. In her early years, Ann was a square dancer on the WBAP Barn Dance Show starring Pat Boone when not delivering hamburgers on roller skates as a carhop. She served as a hospice volunteer for Community Hospice of St. Joseph, now Community Healthcare of Texas, for over 40 years. Community Hospice of St. Joseph, founded in 1980, was the first hospice in Texas and one of the first in the nation. She was a true pioneer in the development of hospice volunteer models still in use today. During that time, she provided over 38,000 volunteer hours and drove countless miles to serve those in need. Serving others when they needed help the most was her lifelong passion. She often reflected on the hundreds of families she served over the years and fondly remembered each of their stories and the ways they touched her. In 1988, she was recognized as Volunteer of the Year by the City of Fort Worth and received her award at a recognition dinner and program hosted by Mayor Bob Bolen. Ann was preceded in death by her husband, J.W. Hooper; and daughter, Kimberly Lambeth. SURVIVORS: Children, Johnnie Hooper, David Hooper (Suzanne), and Jeff Hooper (Mickey); her longtime canine companion, Emma; a large circle of friends whom she loved deeply; nine grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren. The family would like to express our sincere thanks to the staff of Community Healthcare of Texas and those who have wrapped us in their thoughts and prayers in recent days.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 5, 2020