Ann Housewright Hotopp HENDERSON, NEV. -- Mrs. Ann Housewright Hotopp, born on July 18, 1928 in Fort Worth, to the late Maurine Carpenter and the late Lee Dewey Housewright, passed away at age 90 on January 19, 2019 in Henderson, Nev. SERVICE: All services will be private. Ann was the loving wife of Ernest "Buddy" Hotopp for 71 years. She was preceded in death by her son, Mark Steven Hotopp. SURVIVORS: her daughter, Lisa A Fox; daughter-in-law, Merry Hotopp; sister, Patricia Miller; grandchildren, Matthew Hotopp, Erica Thorne, Brittany Hough, Christopher Fox; and great-grandchildren, Emalith Hotopp, Nathan and Hannah Thorne, Lilly and Madeline Hough. Ann will forever be missed and loved.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 23, 2019
