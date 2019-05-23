Ann Katherine Atamanczuk FORT WORTH -- Ann Katherine Atamanczuk, 94, went to be with the Lord on May 19, 2019. FUNERAL: 10 a.m., Saturday May 25, 2019 at St Andrews Catholic Church of Fort Worth. Visitation: 6 pm to 8 pm Friday May 24th at Laurel Land. Interment: Laurel Land Memorial park. Ann Atamanczuk was born April 7, 1925 in Bremond, Texas. She moved to Fort Worth in 1946 after Marrying the love of her life, John, in 1944. She worked at Williamson Dickies, then went into rental property for the past 60 years. She devoted her love to family and friends. Ann is preceded in death by her husband, John Atamanczuk; parents Joe and Janie Trojacek Sr; brothers, Joe Jr and Milton Trojacek sister, Jane Czajkowski; sister in law Mary Trojacek and niece, Patsy Reeves. SURVIVORS: her son, Danny Atanabczuk; daughter, Barbara Stafford and husband, Brad; grand children; six great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Mary Trojacek, and Louise Trojacek. She enjoyed everyday she lived until the Lord came, took her by the hand, and said time to rest.



