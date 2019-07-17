Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thompson's Harveson & Cole
702 Eighth Ave.
Fort Worth, TX 76104
817-336-0345
Resources
More Obituaries for Ann LaBelle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ann Marie LaBelle

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ann Marie LaBelle Obituary
Ann Marie LaBelle FORT WORTH--Ann Marie LaBelle, 84, beloved wife, mother and grandmother, passed away Friday, July 12, 2019, in Fort Worth, Texas. SERVICE: 10 a.m. Friday, July 19, 2019, at St. John the Apostle Catholic Church. Burial: 10 a.m. Monday, July 22, 2019, in Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery. Born Dec. 27, 1934, in Kalamazoo, Mich., she was the daughter of the late Kenneth and Lola Solomon. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her husband of 49 years, Verne LaBelle; children, son, John LaBelle of Fort Worth, Texas, and daughter, Julie Zenk and her husband, Ryan, of Edmond, Okla.; grandchildren, Kaleb, Colton and Hunter.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on July 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now