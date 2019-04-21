Ann Mitchell ARLINGTON--Ann Mitchell, 76, passed away Wednesday, April 17, 2019. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 23, at First United Methodist Church of Arlington, 313 N Center, Arlington, 76011. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, please make donations to First United Methodist Church of Arlington Stephen Ministry, 313 N Center, Arlington, 76011. Ann was born July 8, 1942, in Arlington to Bill and Theo Scruton. She graduated from Arlington High and then obtained her Master's degree from UTA. She was in business operations in the aircraft division of LTV for 25 years. She retired in 1995 and then was a computer science teacher for the Arlington ISD from 1999 to 2005. Being a devout Christian and member of her church, Ann made it a point to help as many people as she could. She traveled to both Haiti and Honduras to teach computer skills, she served as a Stephen Minister through her church, and she participated in numerous Bible studies as well as the Walk to Emmaus. Ann was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Ann was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Sally Knowles Parmley and Jane Pierce; and brother, David Scruton. SURVIVORS: Husband of 26 years, Royce Mitchell; daughter, Sandra Glasser and husband, Robert; son, Terry Peterson and wife, Anne; sister, Margaret Richardson; numerous grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends; and a loving church family.



