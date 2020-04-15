|
Ann Morrissey Favreau LIBERTYVILLE, ILL.--Ann Morrissey Favreau, 59, of Libertyville, passed away Sunday, March 29, 2020, after a two-year battle with a glioblastoma brain tumor. SERVICE: Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no visitation at this time. However, an event to remember and celebrate Ann's life will be arranged at a later date. Arrangements by Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, in Libertyville. For info: 847-362-3009 or share a memory at www.burnettdane.com. MEMORIALS: In keeping with Ann's love of dogs, donations may be made on her behalf to A & S Rescue in Cary, Ill. Ann was born Feb. 13, 1961, in Dallas, Texas, to Thomas and Nan Bethea Morrissey. Ann grew up in Arlington, Texas, and had resided in Libertyville for the past 26 years. Upon graduating from the University of Texas in Arlington, Ann sold chemicals and laboratory supplies for Fischer Scientific and Brickman Instruments. In 2008, Ann went back to school and received her degree as a registered nurse before working at Advocate Condell Medical Center. Ann was loved by her patients and their families, and in 2017, she was awarded the nationally recognized DAISY Award for excellence in nursing. Ann also had a lifelong love and passion for dogs, often calling them her four-legged children. Ann was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Nan Morrissey. SURVIVORS: Ann is survived by her husband of 27 years, Mark Favreau; children, Molly and Benjamin Favreau; and her sisters, Mary Morrissey and Nancy Cook Studstill. BURNETT-DANE FUNERAL HOME Libertyville, Ill., 847-362-3009 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 15, 2020