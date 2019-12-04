|
|
Ann Owens Gilliland DALLAS-Ann Owens Gilliland, proud Fort Worth native and reluctant Dallas resident, passed away Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, in the chapel at Presbyterian Village North, 8600 Skyline Drive, Dallas. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you follow the "Donate" link at spj.org to support the Society of Professional Journalists. Born June 1, 1935, in the same downtown hospital, delivered by the same doctor who would one day deliver her own babies, Ann loved living in Fort Worth and Texas. After graduating Paschal High School, Ann enjoyed the life of homemaker and mom. She loved hosting parties with her husband, Jim, and always claimed to enjoy hauling her hockey playing children to pre-dawn practices. Her kids left the nest and reinvented themselves, so Ann did the same. She was an enthusiastic, talented student, earning her journalism degree at Texas Christian University, and then a staff writing position with the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. She ultimately fulfilled her dream of freelance travel writing - covering the wall-sized world map in her office with pins attesting to her adventures around the globe. Ann developed a love for scuba diving in Cozumel, Mexico, after seeing divers exploring a reef, while she snorkeled on the surface above. When they waved up at her, she thought, "I want to be the one down there waving." So she became a certified scuba diver. It was following this passion that led her to visit the South Pacific with Jim, where they learned of the heroic Battle of Peleliu. Ann authored "Peleliu Remembered," a non-fiction book based on her research and interviews with survivors of the battle. In 1994, at the request of the governor of Peleliu, Ann and Jim took a group of World War II veterans to a 50-year reunion of the Battle of Peleliu. They formed lasting friendships, and agreed that it was one of the best experiences of their lives. Ann loved her family; her little white dog, Sugar; murder mystery novels; "Blue Bloods"; "NCIS"; and everything about Fort Worth. Ann was preceded in death by her husband of nearly 50 years, James "Jim" Gilliland. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her children, Conni Davenport, of Sarasota, Fla., Jeff (and Cindy) Gilliland of Dallas, James "Jim" Gilliland Jr. of Mililani, Hawaii; grandchildren, Daniel Davenport, Scott, Jake, James III, and Nicholas Gilliland; and great-grandchildren, Andie and Jude Gilliland. LOCAL CREMATIONS AND FUNERALS Dallas, 214-343-4040 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 4, 2019