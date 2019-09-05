|
|
Ann S. Montgomery FORT WORTH--Ann Spears Montgomery, 83, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019. MEMORIAL MASS: 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at St. Laurence Episcopal Church, 519 N Kimball Ave., Southlake. A reception will follow in the parish hall. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to either a or the Fisher Center For Alzheimer's Research Foundation, https://www.alzinfo.org/. Ann was born Jan. 19, 1936, in Waxahachie, Texas, to Anson and Jessie Spears. She was a loving wife for 62 years to her husband, Ronnie Montgomery. Ann was a devoted and amazing mother to her three daughters, and she especially loved her role as Momo to six grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Ann was a dedicated educator for 46 years and continued to serve kids by tutoring after her retirement. Ann and Ronnie were very active in both square dancing and round dancing. They were members of multiple square and round dance clubs as well as the North Texas Square Dance and Round Dance Association. SURVIVORS: Ann is survived by her loving and devoted husband, James Ronald Montgomery; her daughters and their husbands, Cynthia and Rick, Lisa and Bobby, and Laurie and TW; her grandchildren, Robert, James, Theodore, Hunter, John Paul and Jewell; her great-granddaughter, Lily. The family would like to give a special thank you to the staff at Riverside Inn at Fossil Creek and the Envoy Hospice nurses for their compassion and care during Ann's final days. View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 5, 2019