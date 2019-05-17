Ann Savoie BEDFORD -- Ann Savoie a very kind, loyal, loving, daughter, sister wife, mother and grandmother passed away peacefully on April 26, 2019. SERVICE: The family would like to invite family and friends whose lives Ann has touched to join them in Ann's funeral Mass on May 18 at 11 a.m. at Good Shepherd Catholic Church, 1000 Tinker Rd., Colleyville Texas 76034. Ann was born on December 5, 1941 in Joliet Ill. to Larry M. and Marie A. Hayes. Ann attended St George's Elementary and graduated from Our Lady of Victory in 1959. She later went on to her undergraduate studies at the University of Texas and then the University of North Texas. She was very dedicated to her work at American Airlines, Budget Print Center, Merck Medco amongst others. Ann's hobbies included baking, needlepoint, crafts, spoiling her kids and grandkids when she could. She loved watching movies and listening to music. She was preceded in death by her parents, Larry M. Hayes and Marie A. Hayes; sister, Mary Frances Hayes; and her daughter, Katy Savoie. SURVIVORS: two sons, John and Joseph Savoie; grandchildren, Zander Savoie, Dakota and Savannah Williams; brothers, Larry Hayes and Joseph Hayes; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, uncles and aunts.



Published in Star-Telegram on May 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary