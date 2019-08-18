Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thompson's Harveson & Cole
702 Eighth Ave.
Fort Worth, TX 76104
817-336-0345
Resources
More Obituaries for Ann Hill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ann Talcott Hill

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ann Talcott Hill Obituary
Ann Talcott Hill FORT WORTH--Ann T. Hill, 76, passed away Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019. VISITATION: The family will receive friends 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, Thompson's Harveson & Cole. Interment: Private. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Ann's name to Guardianship Services, Inc., www.guardianshipservices.org; or Meals on Wheels of Tarrant County, www.mealsonwheels.org. Ann was born Feb. 24, 1943, to Theodore and Hilda Anderson. In 1961 she was a member of the last graduating class of Our Lady of Victory Academy in the historic building on Hemphill Street. Ann was an active member of the debate team, and honed oratory skills she would use throughout her professional and private life. She graduated with distinction from Indiana University in 1976. The foundation of Ann's career started with her work as a paralegal. Her experience in estate and probate matters began an affinity for advocating on behalf of senior citizens who couldn't advocate for themselves. In 1991 she joined the Volunteer Guardians program of Senior Citizen Services. In 1998 Ann became program director for the newly formed Guardianship Services, Inc. In 2005 she was appointed director of Volunteer Services. Throughout her career, she served as temporary or permanent guardian for over 150 clients while overseeing hundreds of volunteers representing other individuals in need. She was an active member of both the Texas and National Guardianship Associations and received numerous professional and community commendations. In 1997 she received the Liberty Bell Award presented by the Tarrant County Young Lawyers Association for Outstanding Community Service, and in 2002 the Honor Star Award presented by the Texas Guardianship Association for outstanding contributions to guardianship services in the state of Texas. Following her retirement from GSI, she became a private professional guardian and continued working with clients until earlier this year. To all who knew her, Ann was a cat-loving, teddy bear-hugging, garden-tending, flower-arranging, quiltmaking, bridge-playing attentive grandmother. She loved to travel and was able to experience diverse cultures and locations around the world. The family would like to thank all of the medical disciplines involved in her care, particularly the doctors, nurses and palliative care team of the Neuro ICU unit at Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital. SURVIVORS: Husband of 41 years, Mark; daughter, Kristin Haley and husband, Patrick, with grandchildren, Austin and Alyssa; son, David Talcott and wife, Emily, with granddaughter, Lydia; daughter, Kelly Sterling and husband, Anthony, with granddaughters, Abigail, Elsie and Isabel; sister, Nancy Mathis and husband, Dennis, of Farmington, N.M.; aunt, Mary Regina Eggert of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; and cousins, nieces, and nephews too numerous to acknowledge but all part of her heart.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ann's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now