Ann Talcott Hill FORT WORTH--Ann T. Hill, 76, passed away Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019. VISITATION: The family will receive friends 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, Thompson's Harveson & Cole. Interment: Private. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Ann's name to Guardianship Services, Inc., www.guardianshipservices.org; or Meals on Wheels of Tarrant County, www.mealsonwheels.org. Ann was born Feb. 24, 1943, to Theodore and Hilda Anderson. In 1961 she was a member of the last graduating class of Our Lady of Victory Academy in the historic building on Hemphill Street. Ann was an active member of the debate team, and honed oratory skills she would use throughout her professional and private life. She graduated with distinction from Indiana University in 1976. The foundation of Ann's career started with her work as a paralegal. Her experience in estate and probate matters began an affinity for advocating on behalf of senior citizens who couldn't advocate for themselves. In 1991 she joined the Volunteer Guardians program of Senior Citizen Services. In 1998 Ann became program director for the newly formed Guardianship Services, Inc. In 2005 she was appointed director of Volunteer Services. Throughout her career, she served as temporary or permanent guardian for over 150 clients while overseeing hundreds of volunteers representing other individuals in need. She was an active member of both the Texas and National Guardianship Associations and received numerous professional and community commendations. In 1997 she received the Liberty Bell Award presented by the Tarrant County Young Lawyers Association for Outstanding Community Service, and in 2002 the Honor Star Award presented by the Texas Guardianship Association for outstanding contributions to guardianship services in the state of Texas. Following her retirement from GSI, she became a private professional guardian and continued working with clients until earlier this year. To all who knew her, Ann was a cat-loving, teddy bear-hugging, garden-tending, flower-arranging, quiltmaking, bridge-playing attentive grandmother. She loved to travel and was able to experience diverse cultures and locations around the world. The family would like to thank all of the medical disciplines involved in her care, particularly the doctors, nurses and palliative care team of the Neuro ICU unit at Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital. SURVIVORS: Husband of 41 years, Mark; daughter, Kristin Haley and husband, Patrick, with grandchildren, Austin and Alyssa; son, David Talcott and wife, Emily, with granddaughter, Lydia; daughter, Kelly Sterling and husband, Anthony, with granddaughters, Abigail, Elsie and Isabel; sister, Nancy Mathis and husband, Dennis, of Farmington, N.M.; aunt, Mary Regina Eggert of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; and cousins, nieces, and nephews too numerous to acknowledge but all part of her heart.
Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 18, 2019