ANN TILLERY EDMONDSJanuary 28, 1945 - September 18, 2020ARLINGTON, Texas - Ann Tillery Edmonds passed away peacefully at her home Thursday morning, September 18, 2020. Mrs. Edmonds was 75.SERVICE: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated privately at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in Fort Worth.MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, consideration of a contribution to the Sisters of St. Mary, in her memory, is suggested.Born in Fort Worth on January 28, 1945, Ann was the daughter of Lester Eby and Berniece Elizabeth Whitfill Tillery. She married Michael Franklin Edmonds on November 22, 1969; Mr. Edmonds died in 2017.Ann graduated from Our Lady of Victory High School in 1963. After receiving a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology from Texas Christian University in 1967, she taught science at Monnig Middle School. She retired several years ago as the librarian at OLV Elementary School.SURVIVORS: In addition to her daughter, Elizabeth Ann "Lisa" Edmonds, Ann is survived by her sister, Marnie Woynowski; her nephews, Kent Woynowski and his wife, Leslie, and Grant Woynowski and his husband, Brad Ryder; and great-nephews, Julian and Grabriel Woynowski.