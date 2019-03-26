Home

Ann Underwood Pace FORT WORTH--Ann Underwood Pace, 72, died unexpectedly from natural causes on Sunday, March 24, 2019. SERVICE: A celebration of life will be held in her honor from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at River Crest Country Club. MEMORIALS: Should friends desire, the family suggests donations be made to the ALS Association at www.ALSTexas.org. Ann was born in Oklahoma City on July 23, 1946, to Elizabeth and Harvey Underwood. They moved to Fort Worth in 1954 when Ann was 8. Ann attended Mary Louise Phillips, Ridglea Hills Elementary and Monnig Junior High, where she met the love of her life, Joe Pace (but didn't know it). Joe and his family had recently moved to Fort Worth from Sweetwater. She was a Musagette and graduated from Arlington Heights High School in 1964. Ann went on to graduate from Texas Christian University with a degree in childhood education in 1968. Following her graduation, she married Joe on Dec. 31, 1968. In their 40 years of marriage, they had two children, Alexa and J.C. While most proud of her children, Ann also developed passions for needlepointing, bridge, fly fishing and dancing. Ann and Joe especially enjoyed traveling, cooking, entertaining, and spending time with their grandchildren. Ann's memberships and board positions included Jewel Charity Ball, Junior League of Fort Worth, Fort Worth Garden Club, Ridgmar Neighborhood Association, Ridglea North Neighborhood Association, Fort Worth Lecture Foundation, National Cowgirl Museum and Hall of Fame, a founding member of Arlington Heights Alumni Association, and belonging to the same book club since 1972. Ann enjoyed a special companionship with her longtime friend, Buzz Kemble. For the past nine years, they shared many happy times together, including SMU football games, dinner with friends and family, traveling, and plenty of laughs. Ann was wonderful at keeping up with lifelong friends, and especially looked forward to her annual fishing trip to Wyoming with Judie, Marsha, Sue, and Betty, otherwise known as the "WWW." Ann was preceded in death by her parents, Elizabeth and Harvey Underwood, and husband, Joe Pace. SURVIVORS: Ann is survived by her children, Alexa Schneider (Jay) and J.C. Pace III (Samantha); grandchildren, JR, Lane, and Pace Schneider, Lowe, J.C. IV, and Calder Pace, who all lovingly referred to her as "YaYa"; cousin, John Pascall;, brothers and sister-in-laws, Gary and Helen Pace and David and Margaret Sykes.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 26, 2019
