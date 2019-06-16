Ann Wasson Gleason FORT WORTH--Ann Wasson Gleason, 89, passed away peacefully Wednesday, May 29, 2019, in Fort Worth, Texas. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 11:30 a.m. Thursday, June 20, 2019, in Greenwood Chapel. Reception: 12:15 to 2:15 p.m. Thursday, June 20, 2019, in Greenwood Courtyard Reception Room. Interment: Greenwood Memorial Park. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 1602 John Knox St., Wharton, TX 77488. Ann was born Dec. 7, 1929, in Homer, La., to Robert William Gleason and Mildred Hester Wasson. She graduated from Baylor University with a dual degree in history and education in 1950. An avid historian and storyteller, she was especially committed to family genealogy and always had an interesting fact or story to share. She enjoyed learning the rich history of the world and traveling the globe with friends and family. A devoted mother and grandmother, she was always a source of support and love through trying times. Loyal to her church and friends, she resided in Wharton, Texas, for 46 years before moving to Fort Worth to live with her son and grandchildren. Ann was a loving friend, mother, and grandmother and will be dearly missed. Ann was preceded in death by her husband, Raleigh Rogerson Gleason Jr., M.D.; son, Robert Wasson Gleason; and grandson, Raleigh Gleason IV. SURVIVORS: Son, Raleigh Gleason III, M.D.; grandchildren, Richard Gleason, Robert Gleason, and Rachel Gleason.



