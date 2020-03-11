Home

Galbreaith-Pickard Funeral Chapel
913 North Elm St
Weatherford, TX 76086
(817) 594-2747
Anna Belle Stone WEATHERFORD--Anna Belle Stone, 97, of Weatherford passed away Thursday, March 5, 2020, at her residence. FUNERAL: 2 p.m. Friday, March 13, 2020, at North Side Baptist Church in Weatherford. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 12, 2020, in the Galbreaith-Pickard Funeral Chapel. Belle was born April 18, 1922, in Clayton, N.M., to George and Myrtle Eaker Kelley. She worked for the Del Rio School System for 14 years as an elementary cafeteria manager. Belle was a devoted member of North Side Baptist Church and hand crocheted over 1,000 hats for the Happy Hats Ministry. SURVIVORS: Many loving family members.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 11, 2020
